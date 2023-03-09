Advertisement

The 8 at 8 Five killed in Russian strikes, Georgia halts controversial ‘foreign agent’ legislation and weather alert continues.
GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day. 

Ukraine

1. Russia unleashed a massive missile barrage on cities across Ukraine early this morning, killing five people, Ukrainian officials and media said.

The fatalities were reported in both western and eastern regions.

Georgia protests

2. Geogia’s ruling party has announced it is halting plans to introduce controversial “foreign agent” legislation that triggered massive protests in the country.

Cold spell

3. The cold snap is expected to last until the end of the week as temperatures are set to drop to between zero and minus four degrees tonight, with a snow and ice warning in place for the entire country throughout today.

Delayed trials

4. Ireland has outlined to the Council of Europe’s decision-making body its plans for legislation that could enable defendants in criminal trials to receive compensation if cases are extensively delayed before being heard in court.

Afghan withdrawal

5. Active service members and veterans have provided first-hand testimony in the House of Representatives about the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, describing in harrowing detail the carnage and death they witnessed on the ground.

The Oscars

6. Barry Keoghan has criticised British Airways for its “bad customer service” after losing his suitcase on the way to Los Angeles for the Oscars.

Keoghan said he had brought “tons of sentimental stuff” for the show on Sunday but that the airline could not “seem to be helpful in one bit”.

RIP

7. Chaim Topol has died at the age of 87, Israel’s president has said.

The Israeli actor was best known for his portrayal of Tevye in 1971 musical Fiddler On The Roof.

Champions League

8. A dreary night for Tottenham and PSG, who crash out at the last-16 stage.

You can read more from last night’s action here. 

Making a difference

