1. Farm inspections

Over half of local councils queried will need to substantially increase their farm inspections of slurry spreading and management in order to meet targets set by the Environmental Protection Agency this year.

An investigation by Noteworthy found that most councils only inspect a tiny proportion of farms in their area, while two councils included on the EPA’s list did not conduct any planned inspections of farms last year.

2. Typhoon

233 people have died in the aftermath of a disastrous typhoon in Vietnam as rescue workers continue to operate in areas that were hit hard by flash floods and landslides.

More than 800 people have been injured in the tropical cyclone and 103 are registered as missing.

3. Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden will today discuss whether to let Kyiv use long-range missiles against Russia in what is likely their last meeting before an election that could upend US policy on Ukraine.

4. Podcast

The village of Dundrum in Co Tipperary has been the site of protests division in recent months over the housing of international protection applicants. This week’s episode of The Explainer podcast looks at exactly what is happening on the ground in Tipperary — and after similar incidents elsewhere, what the government can learn from the approach it has taken.

5. US election

Donald Trump said he will not participate in a second debate against Kamala Harris.

6. Road safety

A new road safety programme has been launched for transition year students to “help them become safer road users”.

7. Banksy

Two men have been charged with burglary after a Banksy painting was stolen from a London gallery on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.

8. Patrick Kielty

Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty has revealed he thought he had given Pope Francis shingles after meeting him at the Vatican over the summer.