1. Ukraine

A Russian missile attack on Kyiv overnight killed at least nine people and wounded dozens in one of the deadliest strikes on the Ukrainian capital since Russia launched its invasion more than three years ago.

Ukraine has been battered by Russian aerial attacks through the war, but deadly strikes on Kyiv, which is better protected by air defences that other cities, are less common.

2. SNA allocations

Special needs assistants (SNAs) who lose their jobs due to falling enrolment or reduced care needs will soon be able to be redeployed to a school which has a vacant post.

SNAs support pupils who have care needs resulting from a disability, behavioural difficulties or a significant medical issue.

Education Minister Helen McEntee has confirmed that work is underway on a redeployment scheme for SNAs.

3. Kneecap

Counterterrorism police in the UK are reportedly reviewing footage of Kneecap performing in the UK in November after complaints following the group’s expressions of support for Palestine and condemnation of Israel.

Belfast rap trio Kneecap have made headlines over the last week after their performance at US music festival Coachella on Friday, during which their screen displayed messages that included “F**k Israel. Free Palestine.”

Footage from another one of the group’s performances, this time purportedly from a gig in London last November, is being reviewed by the Metropolitan Police’s counterterrorism unit, Sky News has reported.

4. Vaccine trust

Parents with children under the age of 18 are the most sceptical demographic of vaccines, though overall trust of vaccines in Ireland is higher than the global average.

Acceptance of vaccines that use mRNA — such as some vaccines against Covid-19 — is slightly lower than acceptance of more ‘traditional’ vaccine technologies, but nonetheless, a majority of people express trust in both types of vaccines.

That’s according to polling conducted by Red C, which surveyed nearly 34,000 people in 38 countries, including a representative sample of 1,000 adults in Ireland.

5. Pope Francis

Close to 20,000 people had viewed Pope Francis’s coffin in St Peter’s Basilica as of 7.30pm yesterday evening, according to the Vatican.

By the afternoon, the wait to enter the church was more than four hours, as the long line of pilgrims and tourists wishing to pass by the pontiff’s open coffin circled the vast St Peter’s Square.

It will close to the public at 7pm on Friday, ahead of Irish-born Cardinal Kevin Farrell presiding over the rite of the closing of Francis’ coffin at 8pm. His funeral will take place at 10am on Saturday.

6. Kashmir

India has taken a raft of punitive diplomatic measures against Pakistan today, accusing it of supporting “cross-border terrorism” after a deadly attack on civilians in Kashmir.

India’s measures, including the suspension of a key water-sharing treating and closure of the main land border crossing, came a day after gunmen opened fire at tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The gunmen killed 26 men – all Indian except one Nepali – in the deadliest attack on civilians in the Himalayan region for a quarter of a century.

7. Harvey Weinstein retrial

Opening statements began in Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault retrial yesterday, five years after his original trial delivered a searing reckoning for one of Hollywood’s most powerful figures.

The retrial, which began with jury selection last week, will require survivors who helped spark the “MeToo” movement to testify against Weinstein once more.

The 73-year-old former Miramax studio boss is charged with the 2006 sexual assault of former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and the 2013 rape of aspiring actress Jessica Mann. He also faces a new count for an alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old in 2006.

8. Wealth

People living in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown have the highest incomes for a council area, according to the Central Statistics Office.

The median gross household income in the area was €84,991, according to CSO figures for 2022. This compared with Longford, which had the lowest in Leinster at €47,217.