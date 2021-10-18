The 8 at 8: Monday

GOOD MORNING.

Gas adverts flagged

1. We begin our day with a story from The Good Information Project which reveals that Facebook has flagged advertisements from three Irish gas suppliers for not including a disclaimer that must be attached to ads about social issues.

In recent months and years, Energia, Electric Ireland and Calor Ireland have placed ads on Facebook and Instagram that encourage people to reduce their carbon footprint by using their services.

Brendan Kennelly

2. Celebrated poet and novelist Brendan Kennelly has died aged 85.

Born in Ballylongford in Co Kerry on 17 April 1936, Kennelly wrote over 20 books of poetry, along with plays, novels and criticism.

Some of his most famous works include Cromwell (1983/87), Poetry me Arse (1995) and more recently Reservoir Voices (2009).

He was also a Professor of Modern Literature at Trinity College Dublin for 30 years until his retirement in 2005.

Irish language poet Máire Mhac an tSaoi also died over the weekend at the age of 99.

Litter survey

3. A nationwide litter survey has shown that the majority of the country’s towns have cleaned up their act over the past 12 months but litter in cities has worsened to levels “not seen in ten years”.

The survey from the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) indicates that 68% of towns showed an improvement on last year with Portlaoise dubbed the cleanest of the 40 areas surveyed by An Taisce.

Sala crash

4. The trial of a man charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft which crashed and killed Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala will begin today.

David Henderson, of Hotham in the East Riding of Yorkshire, is also accused of attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission or authorisation.

The 66-year-old, who is alleged to have arranged the flight carrying 28-year-old Sala and pilot Dave Ibbotson, 59, will appear at Cardiff Crown Court.

Canada’s indigenous children

5. For the first time since May, when the remains of more than 200 children were uncovered at the British Columbia school, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc community today.

Canada is still reeling after the public revelation that there were remains of hundreds of children buried at Catholic boarding schools set up a century ago to forcibly assimilate the country’s indigenous peoples.

Nearly six months later, the indigenous community of Kamloops, which has become symbolic of the scandal, is still struggling to heal as it continues the search for other remains and tries to identify the victims.

Louisiana University shooting

6. One person was killed and another seven injured at a US university shooting early yesterday, police said, just days after another firearm incident at the same school left one dead.

A student was among those wounded in the attack at around 1:30am (6.30 Irish time) at Grambling State University, Louisiana State Police said, with one person in critical condition at hospital.

The school tweeted the student was “treated for non-life-threatening injuries”, and the person killed was not enrolled at the university.

Football fan taken ill

7. The Newcastle fan who required emergency medical treatment during Sunday’s game against Tottenham is “stable and responsive” in hospital, the Magpies have said.

The Premier League encounter at St James’ Park, which the visitors won 3-2, was suspended for 20 minutes towards the end of the first half as a medical emergency in the stands became apparent.

Spurs pair Sergio Reguilon and Eric Dier played key roles in making sure the match was stopped and the man swiftly received treatment.

COP26 Summit

8. The COP26 Summit starting later this month in Glasgow has been described as “a critical point for setting ambition for the next decade” in climate action.

The annual UN conference brings together almost every country in the world to discuss climate change and seek an agreement on collective action.

The science is clear – human activity is the primary reason behind global warming. It’s up to humans now to agree on how the effects of this can be minimised and tackled.