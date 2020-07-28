This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 28 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 8:52 AM
1 hour ago 4,509 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5161606
Image: Shutterstock/Marian Weyo
Image: Shutterstock/Marian Weyo

Updated 9 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BACK TO SCHOOL: Opposition TDs have raised concerns over teacher supports and class sizes following the Government’s announcement of a re-opening plan for schools.

2. #STUDY: New research by the ESRI has found that workers in many essential jobs are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19, due to their health, age, or where they live.

3. #THOMAS MCCARTHY: Gardaí in Dublin are investigating whether a man shot dead yesterday was the intended target of “a meticulously planned assassination”.

4. #BELFAST: A “suspect device” has been left outside a Sinn Féin office in west Belfast, according to a local MP.

5. #RENT FREEZE: The Dáil will debate a bill today that would extend protections for renters – such as a ban on evictions and rent increases – who have lost income due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

6. #DEPENDENCY: Figures from the Health Research Board show that over 7,500 cases of problem alcohol use were treated last year, a slight increase on 2018.

7. #US: Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell have asked a judge to stop her accusers from using evidence in the criminal case against her, arguing they could use it to boost civil lawsuits by posting material to the internet.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #CURFEW: Belgium’s second city of Antwerp has announced a nighttime curfew as the country toughened social-distancing and mask wearing rules to stem a flare-up in new cases of Covid-19.

9. #HONOURED: Irish author Colum McCann has been longlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize for his novel Apeirogon.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie