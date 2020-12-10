#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 10 December 2020
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 10 Dec 2020, 7:53 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Shashkina

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: ‘Large gaps’ remain after talks last night ended between Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen.

2. #RIP: Paolo Rossi, a hero of Italian football who led his country to victory in the 1982 World Cup, has died aged 64. 

3. #VACCINE: The Health Products Regulatory Authority said appropriate advice will be given in Ireland if the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is approved after the UK issued an allergy warning.

4. #TARGETED: The European Medicines Agency said it was targeted in a cyber attack.

5. #DEAL: The UK signed a free trade deal with Singapore.

6. #DUBLIN 8: The Guinness family intervention at the Iveagh Markets in Dublin could end the long-running saga over its future. 

7. #ACQUISITION: US federal regulators have moved to sue Facebook, seeking forced divestment of Instagram and WhatsApp.

8. #BIDEN: US president-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter said that his “tax affairs” are under federal investigation.

Orla Dwyer
