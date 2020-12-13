The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FINAL HOURS: Post-Brexit trade talks have entered their final day, with the UK and European Union continuing last-ditch efforts to find a breakthrough on a deal before the weekend deadline.

2. #HOUSING: The total value of all Irish residential property now stands at €536 Billion, shooting up by €18 Billion on 2019.

3. #RELEASED: A second man arrested in relation to the murder of teenager Keane Mulready Woods has been released without charge.

4. #SUMMER: The HSE expects vulnerable people and frontline health workers to receive the Covid-19 vaccine by early summer, the Sunday Times reported this morning.

5. #VACCINATION: Officials in the US say the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will begin arriving across the country tomorrow morning.

6. #US: Four people were stabbed and one shot as rallies backing President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud led to clashes in major US cities yesterday.

7. #HOSPITALISATION: There are 190 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospital and 31 in ICU, the lowest figures since 10 October.

8. #EXPLAINER: Everything you need to know about what a vaccine is, and why they’re so important.

9. #BERTIE AHERN: The deadline for the end of the Brexit transition period should have been extended due to the global pandemic, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern said.

