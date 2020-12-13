#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 13 December 2020
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 13 Dec 2020, 8:53 AM
23 minutes ago 1,162 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5298136
Image: Shutterstock/DronG
Image: Shutterstock/DronG

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FINAL HOURS: Post-Brexit trade talks have entered their final day, with the UK and European Union continuing last-ditch efforts to find a breakthrough on a deal before the weekend deadline.

2. #HOUSING: The total value of all Irish residential property now stands at €536 Billion, shooting up by €18 Billion on 2019. 

3. #RELEASED: A second man arrested in relation to the murder of teenager Keane Mulready Woods has been released without charge.

4. #SUMMER: The HSE expects vulnerable people and frontline health workers to receive the Covid-19 vaccine by early summer, the Sunday Times reported this morning. 

5. #VACCINATION: Officials in the US say the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will begin arriving across the country tomorrow morning.

6. #US: Four people were stabbed and one shot as rallies backing President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud led to clashes in major US cities yesterday.

7. #HOSPITALISATION: There are 190 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospital and 31 in ICU, the lowest figures since 10 October.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #EXPLAINER: Everything you need to know about what a vaccine is, and why they’re so important. 

9. #BERTIE AHERN: The deadline for the end of the Brexit transition period should have been extended due to the global pandemic, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern said.

Comments closed for legal reasons in one of the above stories.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie