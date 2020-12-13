Second man arrested in Keane Mulready Woods murder investigation released without charge

A SECOND MAN arrested in relation to the murder of teenager Keane Mulready Woods has been released without charge.

The man in his 20s was arrested along with another man in his 20s on Thursday. The other man was released without charge on Friday.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in both instances. Investigations are ongoing.

Another man in his 40s who was arrested on Tuesday morning remains in custody at Drogheda Garda Station.

17-year-old Mulready Woods was from Drogheda. He was last seen alive in the town on 12 January this year.

The following day, some of the teenager’s dismembered body parts were found in a holdall bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.

Two days later, his head, hands and feet were found in a burning car in the Drumcondra area of the capital.

In October, a 50-year-old man was sent forward for trial charged with impeding the investigation into the murder of the teenager.

