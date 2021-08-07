The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING.

Covid misinformation

1. In our main story today, reporter Cónal Thomas sat down with Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn to discuss false claims around Covid-19.

Dr Glynn spoke about what he sees as an effective way of combatting false claims around the pandemic and trying to pre-emptively stop the spread of misinformation.

“One of the measures we take and one that is internationally recognised as a way of overcoming misinformation is to pre-bunk, to highlight to people what may be coming down the line and to recognise it when they see it,” Dr Glynn said.

Weather

2. According to a July climate statement from Met Éireann published this week most weather stations in Ireland recorded their hottest July since 2013.

Heatwaves lasting ten consecutive days between 16 July and 25 July were reported at six weather stations across the country.

High temperatures became the norm for July but this year they were even higher than average. Weather stations across the country recorded at least a 0.5 degree increase from the average July temperatures between 1981 and 2010.

Inflation

3. Business reporter Ian Curran has taken a look at inflation. He writes that inflation is back and economists are divided about whether it’s just a fleeting issue in the aftermath of the pandemic’s initial march through the global economy, or if it’s something more serious and likely to linger.

If you’re running an Irish business at the moment, he writes, the debate around whether it’s here to stay or not is mostly academic.

Japan

4. Japanese police arrested a man after 10 passengers were stabbed on a commuter train in Tokyo yesterday, in what public broadcaster NHK reported to be a random burst of violence unrelated to the ongoing Olympic Games.

The initial victim, a woman in her 20s, was in serious condition, according to NHK and other Japanese media.

Plan for easing Covid restrictions

5. The government is to publish a roadmap by the end of the month “for the easing or removal” of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

A government statement said that the road out of these remaining restrictions lies through a combination of: maintaining the current level of restrictions during August, and continuing the pace of the vaccination programme – especially among younger people.

Testing and tracing, self-isolation, infection protection and control, and booster vaccinations are also part of this strategy.

Greece

6. Thousands of people have fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece, including a major blaze just north of the capital of Athens that left one person dead.

A protracted heatwave has turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.

Firefighters are battling 56 active wildfires, Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias said.

Merrion Gate

7. Last night, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that he regrets attending the event at The Merrion hotel on 21 July organised by former minister Katherine Zappone, but added that the event was lawful and “probably” within the Fáilte Ireland guidelines.

Speaking for the first time since the details of the event emerged this week, Varadkar said that the Covid-19 regulations weren’t breached at the event, and that the guidelines were “probably” not breached, but he admitted they were “ambiguous”.

Afghanistan

8. The British government has advised all UK nationals in Afghanistan to leave the country because of the “worsening security situation”.

The change in advice comes in the face of growing turmoil in Afghanistan, as Taliban forces sweep across the country.

Making public transport safer

9. And finally, head of the chief executive office at Transport Infrastructure Ireland Rachel Cahill writes in a Voices piece about the importance of having public transport that feels safe for women.

In The Journal, she writes that perceptions of safety are a significant factor in women’s travel choices, so the sector needs to create a better environment.