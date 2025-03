GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

1. EU Summit

The 27 heads of government of the European Union – Taoiseach Micheál Martin amongst them – will arrive in Brussels today for an extraordinary summit to discuss the war in Ukraine.

The meeting has taken on an increased significance in the wake of the Trump/Zelenskyy blow-up, and the US President’s subsequent decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine.

2. Fire and fury

US president Donald Trump has threatened further destruction of Gaza if all remaining hostages are not immediately released, and issued an ultimatum to Hamas leaders to flee.

Trump made clear that there would be repercussions for Gaza as a whole if the demand was not met.

3. Muddied waters

Thousands of people are missing out on compensation from Uisce Éireann by complaining to their public representatives rather than the company itself, The Journal Investigates has found.

Customers can only apply for a payout if they have complained directly to Uisce Éireann, but new figures show that complaints made by individuals in the first half of 2024 were just a fraction of those made by TDs and councillors on behalf of constituents.

Advertisement

4. Special relationship

UK prime minister Keir Starmer welcomed a fresh start in Anglo-Irish relations at the opening of the first Ireland-UK summit in Liverpool yesterday.

Delegations from Ireland and the UK are meeting this week to discuss economic ties and potential joint projects.

5. Asylum appeal

The Court of Appeal will today begin to hear an attempt by the State to overturn a ruling that it has failed in its duty to provide basic needs for people seeking international protection.

The ruling was made by the High Court last year in a case brought by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, which argued that the State was not adequately providing accommodation and shelter for almost 3,000 asylum seekers.

6. Energy credits

Briefing documents provided to new Minister for Climate and Energy Darragh O’Brien said that new supports will be needed for energy customers because of ongoing high prices of electricity and gas.

The documents were released to the Irish Times and the Irish Sun, with both newspapers reporting on the warning to O’Brien today.

7. Dublin Bus

Unions representing maintenance workers from Dublin Bus, who are engaging in ongoing industrial action against their employer, will sit down with the transport company for talks today.

Passengers have faced some disruption in recent days after the workers, who refuel and clean buses, began a work-to-rule on Sunday night.

8. Champions League

Liverpool snatched an unlikely 1-0 away win against Paris Saint-Germain in last night’s Champions League last-16 tie between the two sides.

Arne Slot’s men survived a pummelling from the home side for most of the match, before substitute Harvey Elliot scored with his first touch and Liverpool’s first shot on target in the 87th minute.