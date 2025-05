GOOD MORNING.

Deaths on Irish roads

1. Three women were killed yesterday following separate road incidents.

Ukraine

2. A massive Russian drone-and-missile attack targeted Ukraine for a second consecutive night, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens of others, officials said.

Eat now, pay later

3. That’s the offer from Deliveroo, which is allowing deferred payments and instalment plans for takeaway food and grocery deliveries – but problem debt agency Mabs is urging people not to buy food on such credit.

Driving test curriculum

4. Motorway driving could become part of the driving test curriculum within three years, the head of testing and licensing at the Road Safety Authority said.

Katie McCabe’s Champions League glory

5. Katie McCabe corrected herself after initially saying she was in “disbelief” at Arsenal’s shock 1-0 Women’s Champions League final success over Barcelona at Lisbon’s Jose Alvalade Stadium. “Well, no, actually, I believe it”, McCabe told TNT Sport, “because we suffered together today.

Luas Upgrade

6. Ireland is wasting a golden Green Line opportunity to appease misguided south Dublin fears, writes Paul O’Donoghue.

Bernie Sanders

7. The Vermont senator urged working people in Ireland and across the world to unite to stop the rise of oligarchy as he delivered a keynote speech in Dublin.

Football All-Ireland

8. After 16 games, Jim McGuinness’ unbeaten record in league and championship football in Pairc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey, is gone after defeat to Tyrone.

SuperValu robots

9. Robot workers are gliding around the aisles of two branches of SuperValu, and will soon be arriving in more stores.