Ceasefire

1. Israel’s justice ministry said 737 prisoners and detainees will be freed as part of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal that has been approved.

TikTok

2. TikTok said it will have to “go dark” in the US this weekend unless the outgoing Biden administration assures the company it will not enforce a shutdown of the popular app.

GAA

3. GAA President Jarlath Burns will not withdraw an email he sent to Naas GAA over their proposal to appoint former Derry football manager Rory Gallagher as coach.

Housing

4. How do people manage to buy a home in Ireland? Seriously, they’re so expensive – how do people do it? So we asked you guys for answers.

Dáil speaking time

5. Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy is seeking submissions from the Dáil Business Committee on “whatever alternative process” should be applied in light of a bid by some pro-government independents to join a Dáil opposition group.

South Korea

6. Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was in court today for the first time for a crucial hearing that will decide whether to extend his detention as investigators probe his failed martial law bid.

Transport police

7. The Journal has built a picture of what the new service will and won’t be from talking to security sources and experts.

Dermal fillers

8. A member of the Irish College of Aesthetic Medicine welcomed a pledge within the draft programme for government to ensure “risky” dermal fillers can only be administered by trained healthcare professionals.

Kerry

9. Five men who were arrested this week as part of a Garda and Revenue joint operation targeting international organised crime appeared before a special sitting of Killarney District Court yesterday charged with conspiracy to import drugs.