Lebanon

1. Israeli fighter jets bombarded the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital Beirut overnight into Saturday, sending panicked families fleeing massive strikes that were reportedly targeting Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Hurricane Helene

2. Forty-four people have been killed in five states after Hurricane Helene left a path of destruction across Florida and the south-eastern US.

Weather alerts

3. A Status Orange alert for rain will be in place across counties Cork and Waterford on Sunday.

White Paper

4. The Department of Finance released its ‘White Paper’ ahead of the upcoming Budget, which confirms the Government will have a surplus of €25 billion for this year.

Morning Lead

5. In our Morning Lead, The Journal delved into comments made by Taoiseach Simon Harris last weekend linking record homelessness to an upsurge in people seeking asylum in Ireland. Experts say the reasons behind that trend are far more complex than immigration on its own.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

6. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was hit with new sexual assault allegations yesterday as a woman filed a lawsuit in New York saying she was repeatedly raped and drugged at the music mogul’s homes and became pregnant after one of the encounters

Budget 2025

7. We’re three days out from Budget 2025 and while the final figures won’t be unveiled until Tuesday, leaders haven’t shied away from kite flying. Here’s what we know about it so far.

Elon Musk

8. A Brazilian Judge locked in a legal row with X owner Elon Musk said yesterday he would reinstate the social network in Brazil if a fine of around $1.8 million (€1.65m) was paid.

RIP

9. Tributes have been paid to retired senior garda John O’Driscoll, who died suddenly yesterday.