Executive Orders

1. US president Donald Trump granted pardons to more than 1,500 of his supporters who stormed the Capitol on 6 January, 2021, in a bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Farewell

2. Joe Biden quoted Seamus Heaney as he wrapped up a more than 50-year political career. He promised that “we’re not leaving the fight” as he said farewell to the presidency and flew to California.

Inauguration

3. It was a historic day yesterday as Trump became president for a second time, and here’s some of the images that caught the eye throughout the various events of Trump’s inauguration in Washington yesterday.

International Protection

4. There were 21,850 applications pending at the International Protection Office at the end of 2023, a 47% increase compared with 2022, according to a new report.

Southport

5. British prime minister Keir Starmer will make an address this morning after the UK Government announced an inquiry into how the state failed to identify the risk posed by the Southport killer.

Thin Lizzy

6. John Sykes, a guitarist who played with rock bands Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake, has died aged 65. The British musician died after a “hard-fought battle with cancer”.

Donegal assault

7. Two men were taken to hospital following an assault at a house in Co Donegal yesterday morning.

Courts

8. A woman was given a suspended sentence after she drove through a crossroads, colliding with a car containing an elderly couple in a crash that left the victim with a fractured back.