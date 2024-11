GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

1. RTÉ Debate

Last night RTÉ hosted the largest leaders’ debate, and here are the standout moments from what was a frustrating affair for some viewers.

2. Campaign trail

Meanwhile, it’s day twelve of the election campaign, and here’s the latest you need to know.

3. Lebanon

Israel staged a new bombing raid on central Beirut yesterday, killing five people according to the health ministry, as firefighters said a rocket launched from Lebanon killed one woman in Israel.

4. Weather alerts

A snow and ice warning is in place across the northern half of the country, with a low temperature and ice alert to take effect later.

5. Conor McGregor

Closing arguments are set to begin today in the civil case taken by a woman who alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor.

6. Jon Kenny

Jon Kenny, the popular comedian and actor, is due to be laid to rest in Co Limerick today.

7. Norway

Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in Norway in twin attacks in 2011, will today ask a court for parole for the second time, a request widely expected to be denied.

8. Robbie Keane

Robbie Keane has said he remained as manager of Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv through to the end of last season as he felt a duty of care to his players and staff.