Quiz: How much do you know about mothers?

SUNDAY IS MOTHER’S Day.

The day when we take time to pay tribute to the maternal influences in our lives, whether it’s your mother, grandmother, the mother of your own children or whatever person best matches the description.

In honour of Mother’s Day, test how much you know about mothers.

In Greek mythology who was the mother of the gods? Alamy Aphrodite Athena

Rhea Hera Which Irish poet wrote ‘In memory of my mother’? Patrick Kavanagh Seamus Heaney

WB Yeats Derek Mahon Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones was known as the Mother of ____________ Alamy Dragons Witches

Horses Slaves Who played Christy Brown’s mother in My Left Foot? Alamy Fionnuala Flanagan Brenda Fricker

Ruth McCabe Fiona Shaw ‘Mother Ireland’ is a poem by ________________ Eavan Boland Patricia Burke Brogan

Moya Cannon Máire Mhac an tSaoi What’s the missing lyric in this song from The Beatles? “When I find myself in times of trouble mother _________ comes to me, speaking words of wisdom ‘let it be’.” Jenny Katie

Rachel Mary Who is the lyric referring to? Jesus’ mother Ringo Starr’s mother

Paul McCartney’s mother One of The Beatles’ assistants How much milk do mother Blue Whales produce per day? Alamy Seven pints 15 gallons

One firkin 189 litres What scientist won two Nobel Prizes and was also the mother of a Nobel Prize winning chemist? Dorothy Hodgkin Jennifer Doudna

Barbara McClintock Marie Curie Finally, what's the mother of invention? Mentality Proximity

Frugality Necessity Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Rhea Mother of the gods. You didn't put a foot wrong. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Mother of Dragons You let yourself down a bit in the end. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Kate McCallister You forgot Kevin. Twice. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Blue whale You put in a massive shift. Share your result: Share