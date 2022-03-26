#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Saturday 26 March 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about mothers?

For the weekend that’s in it.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 26 Mar 2022, 10:00 PM
49 minutes ago 5,761 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5721009

SUNDAY IS MOTHER’S Day.

The day when we take time to pay tribute to the maternal influences in our lives, whether it’s your mother, grandmother, the mother of your own children or whatever person best matches the description.

In honour of Mother’s Day, test how much you know about mothers.

In Greek mythology who was the mother of the gods?
Alamy
Aphrodite
Athena

Rhea
Hera
Which Irish poet wrote ‘In memory of my mother’?
Patrick Kavanagh
Seamus Heaney

WB Yeats
Derek Mahon
Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones was known as the Mother of ____________
Alamy
Dragons
Witches

Horses
Slaves
Who played Christy Brown’s mother in My Left Foot?
Alamy
Fionnuala Flanagan
Brenda Fricker

Ruth McCabe
Fiona Shaw
‘Mother Ireland’ is a poem by ________________
Eavan Boland
Patricia Burke Brogan

Moya Cannon
Máire Mhac an tSaoi
What’s the missing lyric in this song from The Beatles? “When I find myself in times of trouble mother _________ comes to me, speaking words of wisdom ‘let it be’.”
Jenny
Katie

Rachel
Mary
Who is the lyric referring to?
Jesus’ mother
Ringo Starr’s mother

Paul McCartney’s mother
One of The Beatles’ assistants
How much milk do mother Blue Whales produce per day?
Alamy
Seven pints
15 gallons

One firkin
189 litres
What scientist won two Nobel Prizes and was also the mother of a Nobel Prize winning chemist?
Dorothy Hodgkin
Jennifer Doudna

Barbara McClintock
Marie Curie
Finally, what's the mother of invention?
Mentality
Proximity

Frugality
Necessity
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Rhea
Mother of the gods. You didn't put a foot wrong.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Mother of Dragons
You let yourself down a bit in the end.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Kate McCallister
You forgot Kevin. Twice.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Blue whale
You put in a massive shift.
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie