Sunday 15 May 2022
Man dies after collision between a car and motorbike in Louth

The crash occurred at the Philipstown junction on the N2 motorway around 12:35pm today.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 15 May 2022, 5:24 PM
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A MOTORCYCLIST IN his 50s has died after a collision with a car in Louth this afternoon, Gardaí have said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. No other injuries were reported.

Local Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The road is currently closed between Collon and Ardee to allow for a Garda technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Emer Moreau
