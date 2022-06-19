Young motorcyclist killed in collision at Kells Road Races

Gardaí say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A MOTORCYCLIST IN his early 20s has died following a collision at the Kells Road Races.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the single vehicle incident at the closed racing circuit in Crossakiel, Co Meath, this afternoon.

The collision occurred at around 1.30pm and the motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been named as Jack Oliver from Limavady, Co Derry and his body has been removed to Navan Hospital.

In a post on social media, his brother Robbie said Jack gained “his angel wings at Kells Road Races doing what he loved best”.

Elsewhere, Glenn Irwin, who races for Honda UK, said he was “saddened to hear of young Jack Oliver passing away”.

The race at the Crossakiel circuit was the first road race event to be held Ireland since 2019, with other events being cancelled due to Covid-19.