Monday 5 October 2020
Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of TV movies this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 5 Oct 2020, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week.

Your Action Pick

Man on Fire

  • Sky One tonight at 10pm

Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

A burned-out ex-CIA operative (played by Denzel Washington) gets a job as a bodyguard to a nine-year-old girl who ends up getting kidnapped. He sets off on a mission to get her back and will take down anyone who gets in his way.

Your Sci-Fi pick

The Maze Runner

  • Film4 on Tuesday at 6.50pm

Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

A teenage boy wakes up in a giant maze with a group of other boys with no memory of his life before he got there, other than some strange dreams. As he puts the pieces together he works on a way to escape from the maze.

Your Crime Drama Pick

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

  • Film4 on Thursday at 9pm

Source: SearchlightPictures/YouTube

Months have passed since Mildred Hayes’ daughter was murdered and no one has been brought to justice. The grieving mother commissions three large billboards leading into her town with a controversial message directed at the town’s chief of police.

Your Period Drama Pick

Black ’47

  • Virgin Media One on Friday at 9pm

Source: Movie Trailers Source/YouTube

An Irish mercenary who was fighting for the British in 1847 abandons his post and returns to his home. He arrives back to the devastation of the Famine and sets out to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family.

Your Family Pick

Beauty and the Beast (live action remake)

  • RTÉ One on Saturday at 7.05pm

Source: Walt Disney Studios/YouTube

A family favourite brought to life. Belle offers to take her father’s place when a prince, who has been transformed into a monster, takes him captive. The Beast agrees to the exchange, but just as romance blossoms between them, a mob from Belle’s small town heads to the castle to slay him.

Your Frivolous Halloween Streaming Pick

Hubie Halloween

  • Released on Netflix this Wednesday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbour have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them.

