A DOMINANT SECOND-HALF performance saw Munster power to victory over Connacht at Thomond Park, the defending URC champions running in seven tries in a 47-12 win in Limerick.

Munster led 14-7 after an entertaining first-half but pulled clear after the break to win by 35 points – with RG Snyman, Calvin Nash, Alex Nankivell, Simon Zebo, Joey Carbery, Tom Ahern and Shane Daly scoring the Munster tries.

Connacht’s two tries came through Byron Ralston, who crossed in each half.

Pete Wilkins’ side now face an uphill battle to qualify for the URC playoffs while Munster have jumped to second in the table.

Munster scorers:

Tries – Snyman, Nash, Nankivell, Zebo, Carbery, Ahern, Daly

Conversions – Crowley [3/3], Carbery [3/4]

Connacht scorers:

Tries – Ralston [2]

Conversion – Carty [1/1]

