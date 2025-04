La Rochelle 24

Munster 25

THIS WILL GO down as one of the great Munster days.

Their history includes plenty of special memories on the road but to come to Ronan O’Gara’s home patch in La Rochelle and down the two-time Champions Cup winners makes it all the more memorable.

Munster are into the Champions Cup quarter-finals and will either be back on French soil next weekend to face Bordeaux or at home against Ulster.

There was a whiff of something magical around the old port from early this morning as the sun rose into a clear blue sky and Munster fans rose from the night before with hope and optimism in their hearts.

The scenes in the build-up today hinted at what was to follow, well over 2,000 travelling fans delivering another example of how the Red Army can drive their side to big performances.

And they have no shortage of moments to celebrate tonight. Thaakir Abrahams’ sidestep to send Craig Casey clear. Jack Crowley’s drop goal. Gavin Coombes’ blockdown and control. John Hodnett’s turnovers. Tom Ahern’s lineout steal. Andrew Smith’s pinpoint finish. And as ever, Tadhg Beirne’s poaches.

Jack Crowley hits his drop goal. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO