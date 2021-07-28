Community in 'state of shock' as murder probe launched after child dies in Ardoyne

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid following the death of a child in Belfast last night, as police launch a murder investigation.

A woman was arrested following the incident involving two young children in the Ardoyne area in the north of the city yesterday evening.

Ambulance crews had earlier taken the two children to hospital following what is understood to have been a domestic stabbing incident in Brompton Park.

Police later confirmed that a child had died.

It is understood the other child is being treated for injuries in hospital.

“Police have commenced a murder investigation following the death of a child in the Brompton Park area of north Belfast this evening and made one arrest in relation to this,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“The investigation is at an early stage and further information will be provided in due course.”

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Sinn Féin’s North Belfast MP John Finucane said the local community is “very close knit”.

“The houses are right beside each other … neighbours were quite literally watching what was unfolding, emerging from the house, it was exceptionally traumatic for them,” Finucane said.

“It is also exceptionally traumatic for those first responders who had to go into the house,” he said.

Finucane urged people to be “very cautious and sensitive” with regards to what they post on social media, “particularly with regard to sharing the many videos from that area last night”.

“It’s a live murder investigation that needs to be respected, but more importantly we need to respect the fact that there are families who will be trying to get to grips with what happened last night and will be right at the centre of this grieving process,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Tweeting last night, local People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson said the incident was “devastating news”.

“All my thoughts are with the family involved and the community who are in a state of shock,” Ferguson said.

“Few situations are as difficult as this and local support is paramount. Would appeal for people to refrain from public speculation in respect for all involved,” she said.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said it was “tragic news”.

“My thoughts are with all involved. Please, everyone respect the privacy of this family at this time and allow the police to do their job,” Donaldson said.

With reporting by Press Association