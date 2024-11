A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched following the fatal assault of a man in his 60s in Finglas, Dublin overnight.

The incident took place at a house in Dunsink Green shortly before 12.30am this morning. The man was subsequently pronounced dead after he was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled.

Gardaí from the Technical Bureau and the State Pathologist have been requested for assistance, a garda statement said. The scene remains preserved for forensic examination this morning, it added.

Advertisement

A Senior Investigating Officer and Family Liaison Office have been appointed. An incident room has been established at Finglas Garda Station.

Gardaí investigating this murder are appealing to anyone who may have information or may have witnesses the incident to come forward.

Investigators are also asking motorists who may have been in the area and have dashcam or video footage to also come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on (01) 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any Garda Station.

No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.