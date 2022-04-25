#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 25 April 2022
Advertisement

Trial of woman accused of murdering two-year-old gets underway in Cork

Karen Harrington (38) was arraigned at a Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork this morning.

By Olivia Kelleher Monday 25 Apr 2022, 2:45 PM
59 minutes ago 4,421 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5746979
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A WOMAN IN her late thirties has gone on trial charged with the murder of two year old Santina Cawley in Cork city in July 2019.

Karen Harrington, with an address at Lakelands Crescent in Mahon in Cork, was arraigned at a Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork this morning. The trial is being presided over by Mr Justice Michael McGrath.

Ms Harrington (38) pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder of the toddler on 5 July 2019 at Elderwood Park in Boreenmanna Road on the southside of Cork city.

The case is expected to last up to five weeks. It will will involve the calling of over 100 witnesses.

Santina Cawley was found with critical injuries in an apartment on the morning of 5 July 2019 and was transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she died a few hours later.

The Prosecuting Counsel in the case is Sean Gillane SC with assistance from Junior Counsel Donal O’Sullivan. The defence is being represented by Brendan Grehan SC with Junior Counsel Paula McCarthy.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The jury is comprised of seven men and five women. The trial will get underway this afternoon. Members of the family of the deceased were in the courtroom for the arraignment. 

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie