Gardaí tracing last movements of former music teacher who died after suffering serious injuries

Gardaí have not launched a murder investigation but sources said they believe Louise Muckell died from a violent attack.

By David Raleigh Friday 22 Jul 2022, 5:04 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

GARDAÍ WERE HARVESTING hundreds of hours of video footage from CCTV cameras in Rathkeale and Limerick City, in trying to trace the movements of talented musician Louise Muckell, prior to her death Wednesday, after she appeared to have had suffered a serious assault.

The former music teacher and singer from Rathkeale, Co Limerick, was found with serious injuries at her home at Cois Deel in the town, around 8.30pm last Tuesday night, and she died at University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí have not launched a murder investigation but sources said they believe Ms Muckell died from a violent attack.

Gardai have been conducting house-to-house enquiries in the Cois Deel estate, as well as at residences on Windmill Street, Limerick City, where Gardaí believe Muckell visited an apartment and may have been assaulted at this address last weekend or earlier this week.

A post mortem on Muckell’s body was conducted by State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, however Gardai have not released the autopsy results.

Muckell, who was in her mid 50s, was known locally as a “talented pianist” who taught music in the former Sisters of Mercy secondary school in the town, prior to its closure several years ago.

In previous years she had been a “much sought after” singer at local weddings and funerals, she lived alone in the Cois Dell estate and has a number of close relatives living in the local area.

Speaking on Friday, local Fine Gael Councillor Adam Tesky appealed “to anyone with information to come forward to An Garda Siochana to try and bring this to some sort of hopeful conclusion”.

“There are a lot of families suffering in Rathkeale and there is a dark cloud over the community,” said Tesky.

“The area and the people of the town and the surrounding arrears are completely shocked at what has happened, and I pass on my sympathies to the Muckell family, and my thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Gardaí have conducted forensic tests at a number of addresses, at the initial scene at Cois Deel, Rathkeale, as well as at Windmill Street.

“Gardaí in Limerick had attended an incident that occurred in the Windmill Street area of Limerick earlier on the evening of Tuesday 19th July and enquiries to date suggest that the deceased may have frequented a residence on Windmill Street in the day or days prior to her discovery with serious injuries on the 19th July 2022,” a garda spokesman said.

Appealing for information, Gardaí said: “In particular Gardaí wish to speak to any persons who were in the Windmill Street area of Limerick City or the Cois Deel area of Rathkeale between Sunday, 17th July, 2022, and Tuesday, 19th July, 2022, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.”

“Any persons who may have camera footage (including dash-cam and CCTV) of either area between these dates are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

David Raleigh

