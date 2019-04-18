Children's BBC star Mya-Lecia Naylor dies suddenly, aged 16

THE DEATH HAS been announced of the UK children’s TV star Mya-Lecia Naylor.

She died suddenly on Sunday 7 April, aged 16. Her cause of death is not yet known.

In a statement announcing her death, Mya-Lecia’s representatives A&J Management paid tribute to her and said their thoughts were with her loved ones.

“It is with the deepest sorrow we have to announce that on Sunday 7 April Mya-Lecia Naylor, very sadly, died,” the statement said.

“Mya-Lecia was hugely talented and a big part of A&J, we will miss her greatly. Our love and thoughts are with all her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Mya-Lecia appeared in the 2012 film Cloud Atlas, as well as the CBBC shows Millie Inbetween and Almost Never.

The producers of Almost Never paid tribute to her on the show’s Instagram page, calling her a “hugely talented” actor who would be missed “enormously”.

One of Mya-Lecia’s co-stars, Emily Atack, also paid tribute to her on Instagram, calling her “a complete joy to be around”.

In a statement on its website, BBC said Naylor was a “hugely talented actress, singer and dancer”.

“We are so sorry to have to tell you that Mya-Lecia, who you will know from “Millie Inbetween” and “Almost Never” has, very sadly, died,” it read.

“Mya-Lecia was a much loved part of the BBC Children’s family, and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer.

“We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends.”

It added: “We know this news is very upsetting, and it may help to share how you are feeling with friends or a trusted adult. If you are struggling and there is no one you feel you can talk to about it, you can call Childline on 0800 11 11.”