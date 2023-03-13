Tánaiste to ring NASDAQ opening bell in New York (and it'll be screened in Times Square)

Christina Finn reports from New York

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN is to ring the opening bell at NASDAQ this week.

Travelling to New York today, Martin is part of a 36-strong representative group of politicians that are travelling to 41 countries to mark St Patrick’s Day.

On Thursday, the Tánaiste will ring the NASDAQ opening bell with New York’s St Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal and the Parade President.

This event will be displayed on a screen in Times Square.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny previously rang the bell back in 2013.

Throughout his time in New York, the Tánaiste will hold meetings with various Enterprise Ireland and Irish Development Authority clients and other US/Irish business leaders as well as attending several events with members of the Irish community in New York.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will also travel stateside as part of the St Patrick’s Day plans, spending his time in Washington DC.

He will meet US President Joe Biden on Friday in the White House.

Good Friday Agreement focus

As 2023 marks the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, and with the institutions in Northern Ireland still not up and running, there will be a Good Friday Agreement focus on events throughout the world, particularly in the US.

As reported by The Journal over the weekend, Government sources are hopeful the weight of the voices in US politics such as the US president could help restore power-sharing in the North.

The Tánaiste will attend a Good Friday Agreement 25 event with the National Committee on American Foreign Policy this evening, which will also be attended by members of the Northern Ireland political parties, and possibly the Clintons.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will also be in attendance, having arrived into New York yesterday.

McDonald said her party’s message in the US is one of “hope and opportunity”.

“The role of the US Administration was critical twenty-five years ago in achieving peace, just as it was critical throughout the negotiations on the Irish Protocol, and will be critical in the coming decade as we prepare for referenda on Irish Unity.

“With the eyes of the world on Ireland once again in the coming weeks, there is a huge opportunity to showcase our island and the societal and generational change that is underway,” she said.

“With a deal done on the Protocol we believe that power-sharing can be restored in the coming weeks, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

“It is time for the DUP to get back on board and work alongside the other parties.

During her trip to New York and Washington DC this week she said she we will brief members of the US Administration and senior Congressional Leaders.

Martin in New York

On Tuesday, Tánaiste Martin will attend a reception to launch the American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland’s Annual Report.

On Wednesday, Martin will attend a number of high level engagements in the United Nations. He will also visit the New York Irish Centre and attend a seniors lunch before attending a reception with members of New York’s Irish community and NY-based Irish-American community organisations.

That evening, the Tánaiste will attend the St Patrick’s Day Foundation Annual Gala.

After ringing the NASDAQ bell, Martin will attend the Ireland US Council St. Patrick’s Day Lunch and the Irish Funds Conference, where he will give the opening remarks.

He will finish off his stay in New York by walking down 5th Avenue in the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday. That evening, he will attend a performance by the Crossborder Orchestra in Carnegie Hall.

On Saturday, the Tánaiste will travel to Boston where he will address a John F Kennedy Library event marking St Patrick’s Day, the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and the 60th anniversary of President Kennedy’s visit to Ireland.

The next day, Martin will meet Congressman Richie Neale in Holyoke before taking part in the Holyoke St Patrick’s Day parade. He will also present the United States Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, with the Holyoke St Patrick’s Day Ambassador Award.

The Ambassador Award is presented to a person who has worked to promote the relationship between the people of the Republic of Ireland and the people of the United States.

White House

Varadkar will travel to Washington DC on Tuesday, with the meeting with Biden to take place on Friday.

The Taoiseach will also meet with Hillary Clinton while in Washington, with both politicians taking part in an event at Georgetown University, titled: ‘Women at the Helm: The Unfinished Business of the Good Friday Agreement.’

The conference will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and spotlight the role that women played in forging and sustaining peace.

Varadkar has a full schedule of events planned for the week, with the Taoiseach set to meet Irish and US businesses at an event on Wednesday, followed by the Ireland Funds dinner in the evening.

As part of the schedule this year, Varadkar will attend some cultural engagements on Thursday, before attending a St Patrick’s Day Reception at the Irish embassy.

While the shamrock ceremony and the Oval office meeting between the leaders usually takes place on the Thursday, it is understood that Biden preferred to have the customary celebrations on St Patrick’s Day this year.

The week’s itinerary will close out with a cultural showcase at the Kennedy Center.