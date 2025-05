THE EARLIEST DATE the new National Children’s Hospital will now be open to patients is June 2026, the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has been told.

The date was provided to the committee this morning by the chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), Lucy Nugent, who said there is a nine-month commissioning period once the building of the hospital is complete.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that the hospital’s new competition date has been delayed by a further three months to September 2025.

This delay is the fifteenth time in over four years that a promised completion date has not been met.

Given this delay, Nugent was today asked by PAC chair TD John Brady what the best and worst case scenario is for the hospital to open.

“We have a nine-month commissioning period. So the best optimum date would be the end of June 2026,” she said.

Asked if he has confidence that the contractor building the hospital, BAM, will meet the new September completion date, David Gunning, the chief officer of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) said it was too early to say.

“I’ve got one date, one data point, no supporting information,” Gunning told PAC, explaining that he only received the updated programme of completion from BAM at five past 12 yesterday.

Asked by a TD if he has faith in BAM at the moment, Gunning responded: “No.”

“This is our 15th new timeline, and as I’ve already commented, we haven’t yet had the opportunity to forensically review the program that was provided last night. We will take some time to do that. But at the moment, I can’t say on yesterday’s programme Deputy, on what the position is.”