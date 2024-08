CINEMAS AROUND THE country will mark National Cinema Day on Saturday by reducing ticket prices to €5.

This year’s sale on tickets aims “to celebrate the experience of cinema-going”, and is supported by Screen Ireland.

Last year’s National Cinema Day saw over 217,000 admissions, making it the biggest cinema-going day of the year, a spokesperson said.

Over 99% of cinemas in the Republic of Ireland will participate this year.

“Off the back of a huge summer at the cinema and the massive popularity of both international and Irish films, the cinema industry in Ireland has united to celebrate the ritual of cinema-going and the important place it has in Irish life and culture,” the spokesperson said.

Colm Bairéad, director of Oscar-nominated An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl, said: “It’s great to be asked to help celebrate the return of National Cinema Day this year. I’ve loved going to the cinema since I was a child. It’s a magical place to immerse ourselves in stories that entertain or enlighten, stories that move us and remind us of our shared humanity.

“What’s truly wonderful about it is that it’s something we do together, a shared experience without distraction.

“The cinema is where our stories really come to life and National Cinema Day is a brilliant opportunity to reconnect with the big screen experience. Screen Ireland has been hugely supportive of National Cinema Day and of course also An Cailín Ciúin, which will be back for special one-off screenings in some select cinemas on National Cinema Day. All of the cinema community in Ireland encourage you to go and enjoy the day!”

Mark Doherty, Director of Century Cinemas said he was “ thrilled to have the continued support of Screen Ireland as supporter of National Cinema Day after a massively popular event last year”.

“We look forward to seeing audiences come out in their droves on Saturday. Book early to make sure you get to the movie of your choice.”

Tickets can be purchased through the websites of participating cinemas, and at the box office from today. Audiences are advised to check local cinema listings and can also visit www.cinemaday.ie as a central online location to check out what’s screening at their local cinema.