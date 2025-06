A TWO-DAY SUMMIT for Nato kicks off today, with leaders of the military alliance seeking to maintain US President Donald Trump’s commitment as they attempt to carefully navigate tensions around Ukraine and the Middle East.

At this week’s gathering in The Hague, leaders will seek to lock in Trump’s support of their alliance with a summit pledge to boost defence spending.

The overriding focus of the summit – which kicks off with dinner hosted by the Dutch king – has been on keeping Trump happy after his return to power sparked fears he could blow a hole in the seven-decade-old alliance.

From meeting his spending demand to limiting the participation of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, everything is being done to try to avoid the chances of a damaging confrontation with the volatile leader.

But despite the careful planning the meeting still risks being overshadowed by the fallout from Trump’s decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities.

During his first term as US president, he threatened pulling out of the alliance – officially known as the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation – unless other member states began spending more on defence.

Central to the effort to keep Trump on board — given his threat not to protect lower-spending NATO allies — will be a pledge to satisfy his insistence that members cough up five percent of their GDP on defence.

Short and sweet

With just a dinner hosted by the Dutch king on Tuesday and one two-and-a-half-hour session involving NATO’s 32 leaders on Wednesday, the summit is tighter than usual.

The short and sweet schedule is deliberate, it turns out.

“Meetings are being kept short, contentious subjects avoided,” said Jamie Shea, a former NATO official involved in planning previous summits.

“They’re making sure Trump isn’t bored with lengthy meetings where he has to stay for hours after he’s made his own speech.”

To give him a headline victory, NATO’s 32 countries have thrashed out a compromise deal to dedicate 3.5 percent to core military needs by 2035, and 1.5 percent to broader security-related areas like cybersecurity and infrastructure.

“This is a quantum leap that is ambitious, historic and fundamental to securing our future,” said NATO chief Mark Rutte, who warns the alliance must be ready to confront the threat of a Russian attack within five years.

Rutte – a former Dutch prime minister – has attempted to pressure members by warning that “if you want to maintain the British language and not switch to Russian in London, then you have to defend yourself, and to defend yourself against Russia, which is now producing four times as much ammunition as the whole of Nato”.

Rutte hasn’t convinced everyone.

Spain declared it would not match the 3.5% pledge – though it would not block its adoption either. Madrid said it could meet its Nato commitments on 2.1%.

Rutte has maintained there were “no exemptions or opt-outs” for Nato members, so it’s a matter of time to see if Spain matched the pledge.

For a handful of countries, the new spending target does not make much difference. The 3.5% figure is slightly above the current US budget, and below Poland, which is particularly concerned about the threat from nearby Russia, having seen its next door neighbour Ukraine invaded.

But for most it represents a substantial commitment, including France, Germany and the UK.

Previously the UK had committed to spending 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and leaks had suggested it was one of the last countries willing to sign up to the 3.5% target, a to and fro that only ended 10 days ago.

The additional percentage point amounts roughly to £30bn in new money for defence, a significant sum that Rutte said was accepted by Nato leaders because of the scale of the threat.

Zelenskyy sidelined

One of the biggest headaches for NATO was what to do about Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The war-time leader has been a central figure at recent summits and European allies were desperate to keep sending a signal of strong support.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Donald Trump during their infamous Oval Office meeting in March this year. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

But given Trump’s animus towards Zelensky after their infamous Oval Office bust-up, there was little appetite to have them spend too much time together.

In the end NATO decided to sideline the Ukrainian leader by inviting him to the dinner with the king and an industry forum — but not to the main work session with the alliance’s members.

But expect the unexpected

However well NATO’s planners do their job, there is no way to fully mitigate the chances that an outburst from Trump could derail the event.

At his first NATO summit in 2018, Trump publicly berated Germany, had a frosty exchange with then NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg and even physically shoved Montenegro’s leader aside.

And last time around, in Britain in 2019, the NATO summit was overshadowed by Canada’s Justin Trudeau being caught gossiping about Trump on hot mic.

With the Iran-Israel conflict entering dangerous new territory following US strikes on Tehran’s nuclear sites, and a trade stand-off still pitting Washington against Europe, there are plenty of topics beyond NATO that could cast a long shadow.

© Agence France-Presse