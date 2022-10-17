New 'ambitious' transport projects 'will be delivered at speed' within the next three years

THE TRANSPORT MINISTER says 35 projects that were announced today are “innovative”, “ambitious”, and “will be delivered at speed”.

Minister Eamon Ryan has launched the “Pathfinder Programme” which contains 35 transport projects to be delivered around the country within the next three years.

The projects were selected following a call to local authorities for the “most innovative, transformative plans for public transport, walking and cycling in their areas”.

The result is projects ranging from proposals to make College Green in Dublin car-free to smaller projects like a pilot programme in Co. Leitrim to integrate the Local Link with a hackney and community e-bike scheme.

The removal of cars from College Green, the area at the end of Dame Street closest to Trinity, has been debated for years.

The Pathfinder Programme is not a new funding stream and is aimed at ensuring the projects selected are enabled to deliver quickly.

Advertisement

The programme was announced in the government’s National Sustainable Mobility Policy which was published in April.

Speaking at the Pathfinder Programme’s launch, Minister Ryan said: “Shortlisted projects, while all unique, have three key things in common.

“They are innovative. They are ambitious. And critically, they will be delivered at speed.

“By delivering quickly, and by striking out on a path which others will follow, they will help to drive implementation of the Government’s Sustainable Mobility Policy.”

Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority said the projects “will be transformative in our cities by reducing car dependency and widening access for active travel and public transport”.

Some standout projects include the delivery of the first zero-emission public transport services in Athlone and Dingle

The Pathfinder Programme is part of the Government’s plan to achieve a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in the transport sector.