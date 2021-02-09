#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 9 February 2021
Advertisement

Government appoints two Deputy Garda Commissioners - including one senior officer from Canada

Dr Shawna Coxon and acting Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon will take up the positions.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 2:09 PM
11 minutes ago 1,484 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5349570
File image of the deputy garda commissioner Anne Marie McMahon.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
File image of the deputy garda commissioner Anne Marie McMahon.
File image of the deputy garda commissioner Anne Marie McMahon.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

THE GOVERNMENT HAS approved the appointment of two Deputy Garda Commissioners – including one senior officer from the Toronto Police Service in Canada.

Dr Shawna Coxon and the current acting Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon were nominated for the roles by the Policing Authority following open competition.

Dr Coxon currently oversees the human resources command in Toronto. She has over 24 years of experience in policing and has previously led community and neighbourhood policing and served as the deputy chief of the largest command in the Toronto police.

McMahon joined An Garda Síochána in 1986 and is the current acting Deputy Commissioner in charge of strategy, governance and performance.

She has served as the assistant commissioner for the southern region, director of training and development in Templemore and chief superintendent of the garda community relations bureau. 

Current Deputy Commissioner John Twomey will soon retire from his role. Minister McEntee paid tribute to him, saying he “has given outstanding service to the people of Ireland throughout his distinguished 38 year career in An Garda Síochána”. 

Coxon will take over Twomey’s position in charge of policing and security and McMahon will fully take over the role in charge of governance and strategy. 

The chairperson of the Policing Authority Bob Collins said these are “crucial positions” within the service. 

“The appointments come at a time of change, of achievement and of challenge,” Collins said.

“In addition to the qualities and diverse experience that they will bring to their new roles, they will have an opportunity to make a major contribution to the character and quality of the policing service that the Garda Síochána brings to the people of Ireland.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Justice Minister Helen McEntee congratulated Coxon and McMahon on their appointments. 

“Both of these officers have solid records of achievement and delivery and bring deep skill, experience and huge personal commitment to policing to these important senior positions,” McEntee said.

“These roles are crucial to the effective day to day management and strategic direction of An Garda Síochána as well as supporting the Garda Commissioner in leading the implementation of the extensive reform programme ongoing at present.”

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said McMahon “brings huge policing experience” and Coxon brings “extensive policing experience from her service in Toronto”. 

McMahon will begin her role from tomorrow and Coxon will take up duty on 19 April. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie