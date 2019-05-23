Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí investigating the shooting of two friends in north Dublin have made a public appeal for information.
- A total of 16 people were arrested in Drogheda as part of a garda operation targeting criminality in the area.
- President Higgins signed a new law meaning female same-sex couples can now have both parents named on their child’s birth certificate.
- The jury in the Ana Kriegel murder trial continued to hear evidence from interviews Boy B gave to gardaí after the discovery of the 14-year-old’s body.
- Facebook ads for a website targeting European election candidate Maria Walsh have been deemed not to break the website’s community standards.
- Minister Shane Ross has welcomed the cancellation of a Mixed Martial Arts event that had been planned to take place in Monaghan.
- A 43-year-old has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged staged road traffic collisions.
- A number of Fine Gael TDs have said they were unaware Dun Laoghaire TD Maria Bailey was taking legal action over a fall at a hotel.
- Over 20,000 pensioners are to receive an increase in pension payments following a review.
WORLD
#DENIED MY VOTE: As the UK voted in its European elections today, hundreds of EU citizens have complained about being turned away from polling stations.
#INDIA: Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed victory in India’s general election and vowed an “inclusive” future.
#CHAGOS ISLANDS: In a stinging defeat for Britain, the he UN has voted 116-6 that the UK should give up control of the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean.
#20 DOLLAR BILLS: Plans to unveil a new a new US $20 bill featuring anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman have been postponed for almost a decade.
PARTING SHOT
A long-running legal problem with The Rolling Stones that has seen The Verve miss out on the royalties for their famed Bittersweet Symphony song has been resolved.
Frontman Richard Ashcroft tweeted today: “As of last month, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards signed over all their publishing for Bittersweet Symphony, which was a truly kind and magnanimous thing for them to do.”
BBC News says it brings an end to “one of rock music’s most famous injustices”.
