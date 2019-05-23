Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gary Mullen of Shopify with Ellen Doherty and Shauna Cannon of Glow, a business set up as part of a degree course in the National College of Ireland. Source: Jason Clarke

WORLD

Supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party celebrate in Kolkata as the party looks set for re-election. Source: PA Images

#DENIED MY VOTE: As the UK voted in its European elections today, hundreds of EU citizens have complained about being turned away from polling stations.

#INDIA: Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed victory in India’s general election and vowed an “inclusive” future.

#CHAGOS ISLANDS: In a stinging defeat for Britain, the he UN has voted 116-6 that the UK should give up control of the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean.

#20 DOLLAR BILLS: Plans to unveil a new a new US $20 bill featuring anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman have been postponed for almost a decade.

PARTING SHOT

A long-running legal problem with The Rolling Stones that has seen The Verve miss out on the royalties for their famed Bittersweet Symphony song has been resolved.

Frontman Richard Ashcroft tweeted today: “As of last month, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards signed over all their publishing for Bittersweet Symphony, which was a truly kind and magnanimous thing for them to do.”

BBC News says it brings an end to “one of rock music’s most famous injustices”.