This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 23 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Dublin shootings, European elections and Maria Bailey’s legal action.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 23 May 2019, 9:01 PM
22 minutes ago 785 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4649498

 NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Project Showcase NCI Gary Mullen of Shopify with Ellen Doherty and Shauna Cannon of Glow, a business set up as part of a degree course in the National College of Ireland. Source: Jason Clarke

WORLD

INDIA-KOLKATA-ELECTION-BJP-CELEBRATION Supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party celebrate in Kolkata as the party looks set for re-election. Source: PA Images

#DENIED MY VOTE: As the UK voted in its European elections today, hundreds of EU citizens have complained about being turned away from polling stations.

#INDIA: Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed victory in India’s general election and vowed an “inclusive” future.

#CHAGOS ISLANDS: In a stinging defeat for Britain, the he UN has voted 116-6 that the UK should give up control of the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean. 

#20 DOLLAR BILLS: Plans to unveil a new a new US $20 bill featuring anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman have been postponed for almost a decade.

PARTING SHOT

A long-running legal problem with The Rolling Stones that has seen The Verve miss out on the royalties for their famed Bittersweet Symphony song has been resolved.

Frontman Richard Ashcroft tweeted today: “As of last month, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards signed over all their publishing for Bittersweet Symphony, which was a truly kind and magnanimous thing for them to do.”

BBC News says it brings an end to “one of rock music’s most famous injustices”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie