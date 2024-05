NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Bambie Thug performing Doomsday Blue at second stage rehearsal ahead of Eurovision semi-final next week in Malmo, Sweden Alma Bengtsson Alma Bengtsson

INTERNATIONAL

Hundreds of New York City police swept into Columbia University last night to end a pro-Palestinian occupation AP AP

#US PROTESTS: A pro-Palestinian demonstration in Columbia University in New York ended in dramatic fashion last night, with riot police bursting into a building occupied by demonstrators and making hundreds of arrests.

#RWANDA PLAN: The first migrants set to be deported to Rwanda have been detained in the UK.

Advertisement

#GAZA: Israeli leaders have urged allies to reject efforts to use the International Criminal Court against their country over its assault on Gaza.

PARTING SHOT

Richard Gadd in Netflix's Baby Reindeer Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Baby Reindeer seems to be on everyone’s watch list, and our reporter Carl Kinsella has been looking at the hit Netflix series.

It’s a psychological thriller that tells the story of comedian Richard Gadd’s own experience of being stalked by a female friend and fan, sexually abused by a prominent male writer, and his attempts to navigate these hardships while pursuing his fledgling comedy career.

However, internet sleuths quickly discovered the real life stalker portrayed in the show, something Gadd had asked fans not to so, saying it was “not the point”.

So how do we, the audience consume meaningful stories without seeking to insert ourselves into them.