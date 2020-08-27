This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 August, 2020
Ed Davey elected as Liberal Democrat leader

The former cabinet minister defeated Layla Moran to lead the party.

By Press Association Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 12:51 PM
53 minutes ago 3,145 Views 4 Comments
Sir Ed Davey
Image: PA Images
THE LIBERAL DEMOCRATS have elected former cabinet minister Sir Ed Davey as their new leader.

The Kingston and Surbiton MP has been acting leader since Jo Swinson lost her seat in the 2019 general election.

He defeated Layla Moran to win the leadership by 42,756 votes to 24,564.

Davey acknowledged he now has to turn the party around after “three disappointing general election results”.

He said: “We have to wake up and smell the coffee. Nationally our party has lost touch with too many voters.

“Yes, we are powerful advocates locally. Our campaigners listen to local people, work hard for communities and deliver results.

“But at the national level, we have to face the facts of three disappointing general election results.

“The truth is voters don’t believe the Liberal Democrats want to help ordinary people get on in life.”

