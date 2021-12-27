Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People walking at Poolbeg Lighthouse in Dublin today. Source: Sasko Lazarov

WORLD

Alona Nacua standing beside her son at their house damaged by Typhoon Rai in Cebu city, central Philippines on Christmas Day. Source: Jay Labra

#TUTU: South Africa began a week of mourning for the revered anti-apartheid figure Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

#TYPHOON: The death toll from one of the most destructive typhoons to hit the Philippines in recent years rose to 388.

#RULING: The Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko could remain in office until 2035 if a draft document proposing amendments to the country’s constitution is enacted.

#EPSTEIN: A jury resumed deliberations in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.

PARTING SHOT

2021 has almost drawn to a close, but before we look too far ahead to next year, it’s time to crown Ireland’s political winners and losers of the year.

The political agenda was once again led by Covid-19 and the ongoing restrictions in 2021.

Housing delivery, the stressed healthcare system, the Mica controversy, the mother and baby home redress scheme and the rising cost of living are also key issues that the government had to grapple with alongside the pandemic.

