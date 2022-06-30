The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WEST CORK The son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier said the investigation into her murder must “come finally to justice” as gardaí open a new review of the case.

2. #BIRTH CERTS Adopted people will finally be able to access personal records after President Michael D. Higgins signed legislation into law.

3. #PRICES Eamon Ryan said he would not object to bringing the Budget forward a month to September in response to the cost of living crisis.

4. #MENTAL HEALTH A report found that privately-run inpatient mental health centres typically offer a higher level of care than the HSE’s.

5. #CLIMATE The US Supreme Court rules that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot set broad limits on emissions from coal-fired power plants in a blow to efforts to fight the climate crisis.