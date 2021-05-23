#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 23 May 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 23 May 2021, 7:30 PM
27 minutes ago 784 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5445857

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

8185 Andy Warhol Exhibition Pop-art exhibition at Gormleys Dublin, Frederick St. South. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed 483 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • The government is bracing for the potential release of data obtained through the cyber attack on the HSE.
  • Sinn Féin is the most popular political party in the country, according to a new opinion poll.
  • Pubs are pushing the government to commit to reopening indoor hospitality by the start of July.
  • The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is 88% effective against the Covid-19 variant first identified in India, a study found.
  • The government is failing to fully support children of clergy who are seeking information about their birth fathers, an advocacy group said.
  • A man was charged after the seizure of a large amount of cannabis in Castleplunket, Roscommon.
  • Incoming DUP Edwin Poots claimed the Northern Ireland Protocol is “undeliverable”.
  • The weather looks set to take a warmer turn with highest temperatures in double digits throughout the week.

THE WORLD

2.59964599 Raman Pratasevich, who had fled Belarus for Poland, faces charges that could carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years. Source: PA

#BELARUS An exiled opposition activist was detained in Minsk after his Ryanair flight was diverted from Lithuania to Belarus, sparking criticism across the EU.

#ITALY At least 13 people have died and two children were injured when a cable car crashed on a mountain in northern Italy today.

#UNITED NATIONS The UN Security Council has called for “full adherence to the ceasefire” between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip.

#LA A renovation is getting rid of a popular glass slide on the outside of a skyscraper in Los Angeles.

PARTING SHOT

Remember Yu Ming is Ainm Dom?

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The charming 2003 Irish language short film followed a young man, played by Diyu Wu, who moved to Ireland from China after learning Irish, only to find that no one could understand him.

Diyu Wu – now a laywer and entrepreneur – is no longer acting, but he’s still speaking Irish (and has a growing fanbase on TikTok). Read his interview with The Journal here.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie