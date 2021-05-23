Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pop-art exhibition at Gormleys Dublin, Frederick St. South. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Public health officials confirmed 483 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. The government is bracing for the potential release of data obtained through the cyber attack on the HSE.

obtained through the cyber attack on the HSE. Sinn Féin is the most popular political party in the country, according to a new opinion poll.

Pubs are pushing the government to commit to reopening indoor hospitality by the start of July.

are pushing the government to commit to reopening indoor hospitality by the start of July. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is 88% effective against the Covid-19 variant first identified in India, a study found.

first identified in India, a study found. The government is failing to fully support children of clergy who are seeking information about their birth fathers , an advocacy group said.

, an advocacy group said. A man was charged after the seizure of a large amount of cannabis in Castleplunket, Roscommon.

in Castleplunket, Roscommon. Incoming DUP Edwin Poots claimed the Northern Ireland Protocol is “undeliverable”.

is “undeliverable”. The weather looks set to take a warmer turn with highest temperatures in double digits throughout the week.

THE WORLD

Raman Pratasevich, who had fled Belarus for Poland, faces charges that could carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years. Source: PA

#BELARUS An exiled opposition activist was detained in Minsk after his Ryanair flight was diverted from Lithuania to Belarus, sparking criticism across the EU.

#ITALY At least 13 people have died and two children were injured when a cable car crashed on a mountain in northern Italy today.

#UNITED NATIONS The UN Security Council has called for “full adherence to the ceasefire” between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip.

#LA A renovation is getting rid of a popular glass slide on the outside of a skyscraper in Los Angeles.

PARTING SHOT

Remember Yu Ming is Ainm Dom?

The charming 2003 Irish language short film followed a young man, played by Diyu Wu, who moved to Ireland from China after learning Irish, only to find that no one could understand him.

Diyu Wu – now a laywer and entrepreneur – is no longer acting, but he’s still speaking Irish (and has a growing fanbase on TikTok). Read his interview with The Journal here.