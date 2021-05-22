#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 22 May 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 22 May 2021, 7:30 PM
9 minutes ago 266 Views 0 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

8464 Protests (1) Fatini Tengku Nazri at a protest for solidarity with Palestine in Dublin today Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

  • Public health experts confirmed 381 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.
  • The HSE is “making progress” towards restoring health systems that have been impacted by the cyber attack on the health service, but levels of disruption are expected to remain mostly the same next week.
  • Calls for solidarity with people in Palestine were reiterated at large protests held in cities and towns around Ireland. 
  • A poll conducted by Ireland Thinks on behalf of The Journal found that 84% of people in Ireland either distrust or strongly distrust the Chinese government.
  • Potential new legislation would review the role of families in the treatment and care of an individual’s mental health. 
  • Gardaí who died in the line of duty were remembered at a ceremony to mark Garda Memorial Day.
  • Six more states were removed from the mandatory hotel quarantine list, including Nigeria and Puerto Rico.
  • The implementation of the white paper on ending Direct Provision “won’t work unless processing times get significantly shorter“, Minister Roderic O’Gorman said. 
  • There are “serious concerns” over a rapid increase in Covid-19 in Limerick linked to several social gatherings.
  • Gardaí found suspected cannabis plants at a “sophisticated cannabis growhouse” during a search operation in Roscommon this morning.

THE WORLD

greece-alepochori-wildfire A firefighting aircraft works to put out a wildfire in Alepochori, Greece, yesterday Source: Marios Lolos/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#GREECE Hundreds of firefighters battled a major forest fire in Greece today as experts warned of a “huge ecological disaster”.

#US Two prison workers who were tasked with guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he died have admitted that they falsified records.

#UK The BBC’s former director-general Lord Tony Hall has quit his role as chair of the National Gallery following the report into Diana’s 1995 interview with Panorama.

#SPACE A Virgin Galactic shuttle with two pilots successfully launched and landed today as part of space tourism plans.

PARTING SHOT

May is nearly over, and as we come into June, more public health restrictions are set to be slowly eased.

Want to find out when you can expect to hear about plans for travel, flying, entertainment, sport, and mandatory hotel quarantine? Here’s what we know.

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

