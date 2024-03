NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fota Wildlife Park announced the birth of an endangered baby agile gibbon, born on 10 January, 2024 Darragh Kane Darragh Kane

INTERNATIONAL

Women kiss while holding a poster to support marriage equality, during a Pride Parade in Bangkok. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#BALTIMORE: Investigators have recovered the data recorder from the packed cargo ship that slammed into a Baltimore bridge on Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse and leave six people presumed dead.

#GAZA: Israeli forces pounded besieged Gaza today and fought Hamas around several hospitals despite a UN Security Council demand for a ceasefire.

#GAZA AID: The UN drew attention to the difficulties it is facing when attempting to deliver “life-saving” medical and humanitarian aid into Gaza, as its workers are given mixed messages at checkpoints.

#MARRIAGE EQUALITY: Thailand’s Parliament passed a bill legislating for same-sex marriage, paving the way for the country to become the first in southeast Asia to recognise LGBTQ+ marriage equality.

PARTING SHOT

Gilbert O’Sullivan Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Irish singer-songwriter Gilbert O’Sullivan received the Freedom of Waterford at a ceremony today.

Born in Waterford, O’Sullivan moved to Swindon in England with his family at the age of eight.

The now 77-year-old shot to fame in the 1970s and has secured six UK number one hits, along with 16 top 40 records.

He’s most famous for songs such as Alone Again (Naturally), Clair and Get Down.

Across his career, O’Sullivan has recorded 19 studio albums, secured three Grammy nominations and won three Ivor Novello awards.