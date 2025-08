NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The three coffins being carried through the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Barefield after the funeral mass for Vanessa Whyte and her children James and Sara Whyte Rutledge. : Eamonn Farrell / © RollingNews.ie : Eamonn Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A firefighter puts out the fire after a Russian drone hit the market in the town of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MIGRATION OFFENCES: A 26-year-old Irish man faces jail time in Australia after he allegedly entered the country with a false passport, and, when detained, allegedly made his escape with the aid of bedsheets.

#GAZA: Hospitals in Gaza reported that Israeli fire killed at least 18 people, eight of them food-seekers, today as Palestinians endured severe risks in their search for food amid airdrops and restrictions on overland aid delivery.

#SHOOTING THE MESSENGER: US President Donald Trump has fired a key economic official, accusing her of manipulating employment data for political reasons after a new report showed cracks in the US jobs market.

PARTING SHOT

The Ravens' aeroplanes at the Bray Air Show. Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

CROWDS GATHERED TODAY for the annual Bray Air Display in Co Wicklow.

Attendees reported clear blue skies as a range of aircraft filled the sky. The Aer Lingus Airbus A321XLR flew overhead, and wingwalkers of AeroSuperBatics performed for the thousands that lined the promenade.

The Garda Air Support Unit performer tactical flybys, the Irish Historic Flight Formation delivered “nostalgic charm”, and Team Raven arranged in formations overhead. A number of other aircraft added to the day.