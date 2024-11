NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Affordable housing banner hanging over the offices at Sinn Féin party head office in Parnell Square today. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Britain's Member of Parliament Kemi Badenoch, left, embraces her husband Hamish Badenoch after being elected as the new leader of the opposition Conservative Party, in London. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#NEXT TOP TORY: Kemi Badenoch has been announced as the new leader of the UK’s Conservative Party, beating out Robert Jenrick for the job.

#MIDDLE EAST: Iran’s supreme leader has threatened Israel and the US with “a crushing response” over attacks on the country and its allies.

#VALENCIA: Spain is deploying 10,000 more troops and police officers to the eastern Valencia region devastated by historic floods that have killed 211 people, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said today.

#NORTH KOREA: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged its allies to stop “watching” and take steps before North Koreans troops deployed in Russia reach the battlefield.

PARTING SHOT

WHO KNEW SOCIETY’S apparently inexorable descent into fascism would be so wacky?

With only days to go until the US public elects a new president, the race has taken the form of a toss-up suspended in mid-air, with most of the polls from the six or seven states that actually matter producing results that show Donald Trump and Kamala Harris separated only by the margin of error or less.

The Journal’s Carl Kinsella talks deepfake endorsements of Michael Healy-Rae, American politics, and Halloween hoaxes in this week’s Surrealing in The Years.