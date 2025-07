NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Staff of Ely's Centra, Clerihan, Co Tipperary celebrate selling the winning ticket on Saturday nights draw. Copyright : Eamon Ward Copyright : Eamon Ward

INTERNATIONAL

Officials inspect an area at Camp Mystic along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TEXAS: The death toll from the devastating flooding in Texas has risen again as rescuers continue to search for 11 missing campers and a camp worker.

#GAZA: At least 38 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in Israeli air strikes, hospital officials said, as Israel’s military said it had struck more than 100 targets in the embattled enclave in the past day.

#AMERICA PARTY: Elon Musk, an ex-ally of US President Donald Trump, has said he has launched a new political party to challenge what the tech billionaire described as the US’s “one-party system.”

#CHINA: China has hit back at an EU ban on Chinese firms from major medical equipment purchases with a similar bar on European companies in the latest trade salvo between the two economies.

PARTING SHOT

Billy Hand, CEO Dublin Bus, with employees (L-R) Camillus Duffy, Kate Furlong, Adrian Lemon and John Joe Thorpe, posing with a 1960 Leyland RA106, a 1937 Leyland R1 and a new electric EW1 bus at the National Transport Museum, Howth Castle. MAXWELL'S MAXWELL'S

A HERITAGE FLEET of buses embarked on the original Route 43 today in a celebrator parade marking the 100-year history of public bus transport in Dublin.

Dublin Bus is a direct descendant of the Dublin United Tramways Company that started operating buses in 1925, as the heyday of the tram was coming to a close.

The advent of the petrol engine caused a shift toward buses. On 6 July 1925, Route 43 from Eden Quay to Killester started with two buses.