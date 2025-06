NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Protesters march in the Equality in Education protest march today in Dublin. Justin Farrelly © RollingNews.ie Justin Farrelly © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Winner Coco Gauff of the U.S. and ball boys and girls pose with the trophy after the final match of the French Tennis Open against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli forces have killed at least 36 Palestinians today, six of them in a shooting near a US-backed aid distribution centre.

#UKRAINE: At least five people have been killed after Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles, drones and bombs across Ukraine early this morning.

#FREEDOM FLOTILLA COALITION: An aid ship carrying twelve activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, has reached the Egyptian coast and is nearing the besieged Palestinian territory, organisers said today.

PARTING SHOT

THIS COLUMN GETS filed on a Thursday afternoon. A Thursday afternoon, okay?

So when Elon Musk decides to explode his relationship with Donald Trump over the President’s landmark legislation and takes to Twitter to accuse Trump of being “in the Epstein files”, it raises many profoundly troubling questions.

What does it mean when the world’s richest man implicates the world’s most powerful man in a sex crime investigation? How has the world come to this? Couldn’t you guys have done this on Wednesday?

Carl Kinsella dissects the week’s events in today’s Surrealing in the Years.