NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

A milk carton with a new tethered cap.

#THE NETHERLANDS: Three men were jailed for the murder of Dutch crime reporter Peter de Vries

#MALAWI: A state funeral will be held after Malawi’s vice president dies in plane crash along with eight others.

#GAZA: An UN investigation concluded that Israel is committing crimes against humanity in Gaza

#EU: What’s with these new lids? It’s the EU’s next step to cut down on single-use plastics

PARTING SHOT

Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan believes her time in Brussels is at an end. @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/5ZceBGh1Jc — Niall O’Connor (@NiallJournal_ie) June 12, 2024

No MEPs have been elected today, so far. Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan spoke to reporters, candidly, and said she believes she will not have enough transfers to be reelected.

Counts in Midlands-North West and Ireland South are still ongoing, but are expected to finish up a little earlier than usual tonight.