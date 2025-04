NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

‘Messiah on the Street’, an annual open-air concert. took place today, commemorating the 283rd anniversary of the premiere of Handel’s Messiah on Fishamble Street. Fennell Photography Fennell Photography

INTERNATIONAL

People splash water during the Songkran water festival to celebrate the Thai New Year in Prachinburi Province, Thailand. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TRUMP TARIFFS: The US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said that the US will continue implementing various tariffs after pulling back temporarily on a “reciprocal” tariff on some electronic devices imported from China – highlighting pharmaceuticals and semiconductors as targets.

#GAZA: Taoiseach Micheál Martin condemned the “wanton killing and targeting of civilians” in Gaza after an Israeli airstrike destroyed parts of a hospital today.

#SUMY: A Russian ballistic missile attack on Ukraine’s northeastern city of Sumy killed at least 21 people and wounded 83 on Palm Sunday, Kyiv said.

PARTING SHOT

Rory McIlroy. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

FOR A SMALL nation, we tend to do quite well for ourselves. Tonight, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are both in contention for golf’s greatest honour as the final round of the Masters takes place.

The 42′s Gavin Cooney is live-blogging the events minute-by-minute – you can follow along here.