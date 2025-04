NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Protesters with Ruth Coppinger TD take part in a demonstration outside Dublin zoo for the freedom for animals by the National Animal Rights Association. Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A Polish soldier lays a wreath at the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes on the 82nd anniversary of the start of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising against Nazi German forces, in Warsaw, Poland. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#EASTER TRUCE: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a surprise Easter truce in the conflict in Ukraine to last until midnight on Sunday.

#GAZA: Israeli strikes in Gaza killed more than 90 people in the past 48 hours, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

#YEMEN: US strikes on a Yemeni fuel port killed at least 80 people, Houthi rebels said, in the deadliest attack of Washington’s 15-month campaign against the Iran-backed group.

#WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington would “take a pass” on talks to end the Ukraine war within days unless there is rapid progress from Moscow and Kyiv.

PARTING SHOT

WE ALL KNOW that buying a home in Ireland is not easy.

From saving for the deposit to entering the bidding process, none of it is for the faint-hearted.

We want to hear your stories on home-hunting