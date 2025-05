NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today visited Jacob's Island, Mahon Point, Cork, to mark a significant milestone in one of Cork's largest social and cost rental housing developments, led by Approved Housing Body ​& service provider Respond. Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO / OSM PHOTO

INTERNATIONAL

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt calls on reporters to ask questions during a briefing at the White House. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#WASHINGTON DC: Israel’s foreign minister Gideon Saar has blamed “incitement” by European leaders for the killing of two of his country’s embassy workers in the United States.

#VOTES QUESTIONED: This year’s winner of the Eurovision song contest has said that he would like next year’s competition to go ahead in Austria “without Israel”.

#PLANE CRASH: Multiple people on board a private plane that crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood were killed, authorities said.

#NEW YORK: Rapper Kid Cudi claimed that Sean “Diddy” Combs broke into his Hollywood Hills home in 2011 after finding out he was dating Combs’s ex-girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, and that someone set fire to his car weeks later.

PARTING SHOT

First Officer Brian Judge and Senior Cabin Crew Susan Breslin on board with Solstice, the green sea turtle. Aer Lingus Aer Lingus

A SEA TURTLE that was found washed up in Co Clare has boarded an Aer Lingus flight to Gran Canaria today.

Solstice was discovered stranded on the coast on Christmas Eve by a volunteer from Hogsprickle rescue. An expert team at Dingle Oceanworld determined that the turtle was suffering from pneumonia and meningitis, likely brought on by the shock of the cold waters.

Over the past five months, Solstice has been rehabilitated by the team at Dingle Oceanworld and is now en route home having been given a clean bill of health.