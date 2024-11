NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured are, Niall McGuinness, Grace Kiely and Aisling Creedon (all Double Bass) prior to the Cork Fleischmann Symphony Orchestra conducted by Keith Pascoe perform Beethoven’s 5th Symphony. Jim Coughlan Jim Coughlan

INTERNATIONAL

A member of Israeli security personnel inspects the site, where a building was hit by a Hezbollah rocket strike from Lebanon. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#LABOUR GOVERNMENT: Over one million people have signed a petition calling for a general election in the UK – only months after Labour took control of government in the general election in July.

#AIR STRIKES: Hezbollah has fired at least 185 rockets and other projectiles into Israel today, wounding seven people in the militant group’s heaviest barrage in several days, in response to deadly Israeli strikes in Beirut

#UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Israel has said that an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi was murdered in the United Arab Emirates, describing it as an act of anti-Semitic “terrorism”, and vowing to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

PARTING SHOT

Micheál Martin presented Bridget Delaney of Carlow Town with her centenary medal this week to mark her 100th birthday.

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN presented Bridget Delaney of Carlow Town with her centenary medal this week, to mark her hundredth birthday.

“Thank you, it’s lovely,” she told the Tánaiste as he presented her with the medal, and kissed it. “Isn’t that gorgeous?”