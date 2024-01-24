Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Some increases to public transport fares are expected but the €2 cap for Dublin travel within 90 minute will remain.
- Ex-medical doctor who was in Dublin for workshop on ‘DIY deaths‘ spoke at Assisted Dying Committee.
- Journalist Bryan Dobson announced he is retiring from RTÉ in April after 37 years at the broadcaster.
- Jozef Puska’s wife and two brothers to go on trial accused of failing to disclose information to gardaí.
- Public ‘let down’ by lack of training as underqualified garda investigated for responding to armed incident.
- Dublin care centre impacted residents’ privacy by conducting unexplained hourly night checks.
- 12,000 properties were without power in wake of Storms Isha and Jocelyn.
- Social welfare will be cut for new arrivals from Ukraine in State accommodation in February.
- The Sandyford ‘Sentinel’ building was given the greenlight after years of causing ‘eyesore’.
- TD Bríd Smith was among three People Before Profit candidates announced for European elections.
- A report found that there was no record that the RTÉ board approved the Toy Show musical.
- Permanent TSB announced it will be raising monthly fees on current accounts.
- Irish Rail said it is ‘in the market’ to restore dining service on all routes.
- Two people were arrested over the murder of Anthony Dempsey.
- Tumblr is the latest platform to challenge Ireland’s incoming online safety regulations.
- Most Dublin school children who drink obtain alcohol from their parents and other adults.
INTERNATIONAL
#GAZA: Palestinian man in group waving white flag was shot dead in Gaza, ITV footage showed.
#NOTTINGHAM: UK court will look at ‘gaps’ in handling risk posed by man who murdered Grace O’Malley-Kumar.
#UNITED STATES: Trump closer to presidential race against Biden after he won the New Hampshire Republican primary.
#EU ELECTIONS: Anti-European populist parties were predicted to top polls in 9 EU states ahead of elections.
#UKRAINE: Russia said there were no survivors after plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war crashes.
PARTING SHOT
A baby boom happened in Leinster House today.
Volunteer Leaders with La Leche League of Ireland, along with some mothers and babies who attend their support Groups, presented to members of the Seanad and government this morning.
Finn Higgins, 6 months old, is pictured here in the AV Room of Leinster House earlier today.
La Leche League of Ireland today provided TDs with some insight into why providing breastfeeding support in communities is vital.
