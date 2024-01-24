Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Broadcaster Brian Dobson announced today that he will be retiring from RTÉ at the end of April. /Photocall Ireland /Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump walks backstage after speaking at a primary election night party. Alamy Alamy

#GAZA: Palestinian man in group waving white flag was shot dead in Gaza, ITV footage showed.

#NOTTINGHAM: UK court will look at ‘gaps’ in handling risk posed by man who murdered Grace O’Malley-Kumar.

#UNITED STATES: Trump closer to presidential race against Biden after he won the New Hampshire Republican primary.

#EU ELECTIONS: Anti-European populist parties were predicted to top polls in 9 EU states ahead of elections.

#UKRAINE: Russia said there were no survivors after plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war crashes.

PARTING SHOT

Finn Higgins, 6 months old, in the AV room of Leinster House today.

A baby boom happened in Leinster House today.

Volunteer Leaders with La Leche League of Ireland, along with some mothers and babies who attend their support Groups, presented to members of the Seanad and government this morning.

Finn Higgins, 6 months old, is pictured here in the AV Room of Leinster House earlier today.

La Leche League of Ireland today provided TDs with some insight into why providing breastfeeding support in communities is vital.